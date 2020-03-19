Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harvey Weinstein moved to New York state maximum-security prison

Almost a week after being sentenced to 23 years in prison on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape, senior former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been moved to a maximum-security prison in New York State.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:00 IST
Harvey Weinstein moved to New York state maximum-security prison
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein . Image Credit: ANI

Almost a week after being sentenced to 23 years in prison on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape, senior former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been moved to a maximum-security prison in New York State. According to Fox News, Weinstein has been moved to the Wende Correctional Facility in Erie county's Alden town.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) received Weinstein on Wednesday, reported Fox News. The movie mogul will stay at Wende at least till the time his classification process lasts and after that, he could be transferred to another maximum-security facility.

67-year-old Weinstein, who was once one of Hollywood's most powerful figures, was convicted of the first-degree criminal sexual act last month, based on the testimony of Miriam Haley, and rape in the third degree, based on the testimony of one-time aspiring actress Jessica Mann. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Archbishop of Delhi: All Holy masses, other services in parishes to remain suspended till Mar 31

Archbishop of Delhi Anil Couto on Thursday said that all Holy Masses and other services in its parishes will remain suspended till March 31 in line with government instructions regarding COVID-19. Father Robinson, Secretary to Archbishop of...

Hotels, restaurants in Nainital to remain shut between March 21-31

All hotels and restaurants in the town will remain shut between March 21 and 31 in a bid to counter the spread of coronavirus pandemic. To ensure the safety of people in Nainital in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nainital Hotels Restau...

Nirbhaya: SC dismisses Akshay's plea challenging rejection of his second mercy petition

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed death-row convict Akshay Kumars plea challenging the rejection of his second mercy petition by the President. A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna said no ground was made out in...

After 7 years, my daughter's soul will rest in peace: Nirbhaya's mother

After a Delhi court dismissed a plea by three of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case, her mother on Thursday said her daughters soul will now rest in peace and she had got justice seven years after the gruesome gangrape and murder t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020