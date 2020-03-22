Left Menu
Bon Jovi member David Bryan tests positive for Coronavirus

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 10:50 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 10:47 IST
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (davidbryanmusic)

David Bryan, the founding member of iconic rock band Bon Jovi, revealed on Sunday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Bryan shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying that he has been in quarantine for the past one week and his condition is improving.

"I just got my results back today and tested positive for coronavirus. I've been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don't be afraid!!! It's the flu, not the plague. I've have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. "And when I feel better I'll get tested again to make sure I'm free of this nasty virus. Please help out with each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American," the 58-year-old musician wrote. Bryan is the latest member from the American music community to be diagnosed with COVID-19, which first originated in China's Wuhan city, has claimed over 13,000 lives.

Singer-songwriter Charlotte Lawrence, producer Andrew Watt, and gospel singer Sandi Patty are among the artists who have shared their experiences with coronavirus...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

