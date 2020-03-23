Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

The fake Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) death saga is finally put to rest in the 16th episode of Riverdale Season 4 and with Stonewall Prep out of the picture, fans are now left guessing what could be next for the characters of the show.

As the characters prepare to graduate high school, there's a lot going around town and there are a lot of unanswered questions. From the mysterious videotapes to Evelyn Evernever (Zoé De Grand Maison) trying to pull strings from prison, it seems a lot could come crashing down on the teenagers.

But one thing that shocked everyone after the 6th episode of Riverdale Season 4, has been quiet lately. Yes, we are talking about Charles (Wyatt Nash) and Chic (Hart Denton) and the mystery that could prove to be deadliest for the characters!

At the end of 6th episode, Charles visits Chic in prison and it was revealed the two are still in a relationship. The duo might be planning something against the Cooper-Jones family and with no clue about Penelope Blossom (Nathalie Boltt) who is also the old boss of Chic, it can get really dangerous.

Evelyn Evernever and her 'hypnotizing' phrases thrown into the mix, this just gets more dangerous and deadly for Betty Cooper (Lili Pauline Reinhart), Jughead Jones, and the gang. It seems as if their past is coming back to haunt them and don't forget the popular phrase, 'does anyone really die in Riverdale?'

But some fan theories also suggest that Charles, the FBI guy, might have changed and might be trying to dig something out of Chic. After all, Charles did claim to Betty that his ex-lover had killed a man back at their home and he also knows that Chic killed one man at the Cooper residence.

The latter theory does seem better for the teenagers but it would be interesting to see how the Core Four gets out of this mystery if Charles, Chic, Penelope and Evelyn team up against them in Riverdale season 4 or 5.

If true, Riverdale would be confronted with their biggest challenge and the next few episodes would decide the next course of action of the show, which is very likely to be renewed for the season 5.

KJ Apa (the actor who plays Archie) recently revealed in an interview that he is contracted to be on Riverdale for the next three years, and he also confirmed his contract is the same as the rest of the show's leads, presumably referring to Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, and Camila Mendes. This could mean Riverdale continues till 2023 if the show remains popular on The CW and continues to release one season per year.

Riverdale is on a break just as fans got a chance to dive into the nostalgia due to 'social-distancing' advisories, but it's a great time to binge-watch the whole series again as you wait for the next 'musical episode' of Riverdale Season 4 (teaser below)!

