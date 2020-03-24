Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIFA launches digital concert series amid coronavirus pandemic

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 13:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 13:25 IST
IIFA launches digital concert series amid coronavirus pandemic

To encourage people to stay at home and safe during the coronavirus outbreak, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has started a digital concert series #IIFAHumSabSaathHain. The series was launched on Sunday alongside PM Narendra Modi’s call for Janata Curfew to help check the spread of COVID-19.

#IIFAHumSabSaathHain is part of IIFA’s larger #IIFAStayAtHomeConcerts featuring multi-talented Indian artists, singers and musicians live on the official IIFA Facebook page. These concerts will be simulcast on the artistes' respective social media handles, Colors and MTV India pages every evening at 5 pm till March 31.

The series began with singers Harshdeep Kaur, Sukhbir Singh and Arjun Kanungo wherein they entertained the audience from afar while using the online platform to educate their fans about the COVID-19 outbreak. Harshdeep, who sang "Ek Onkar", said it is a challenging time for everyone as we all pause and relook at our world and lives.

"At such times we need to bring people together through every means possible. I commend Wizcraft International for this unique initiative #IIFAHumSabSaathHain and am delighted to have kickstarted the concert series," she said in a statement. Arjun, who performed renditions of "Tu hee re" and "Woh lamhe", said it’s important for people to work together in these trying times.

"If I can make a couple of people feel better about staying at home I am happy to go live on social media every day," he added. Sukhbir sang his hit tracks such as "Ishq tera tadpadve’, "Sauda khara khara" and "Punjabi munde" and entertained the audience.

On Tuesday, the series will feature singer Shilpa Rao at 5 pm, along with Lisa Mishra and AKULL, and Wednesday will see a gig by Anusha Mani, Amrita Nayak and Sangeet Haldipur. Other artists who have joined the initiative are Irrfan Khan, Manj Musik from RDB, B Praak, Jassie Gill, Papon, Meghna Mishra, Divya Kumar, Asees Kaur and many more.

“As always, IIFA is dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities and nations, creating everyone’s dream ‘One People. One World’. With the introduction of our digital concert series #IIFAHumSabSaathHain, we strive to bring about togetherness in this trying times. "Keeping up with the spirit of the noble initiative #JantaCurfew initiated by the Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, we hope to promote social distancing and at the same time entertain audiences by providing access to their favourite performers in the comfort of their own homes as #IndiaFightsCorona,” Andre Timmins, co-founder-director- Wizcraft International, added.

IIFA partnered with Viacom18’s trending campaign: PauseForACause, encouraging people to pause and step out to applaud the health workers and people manning the essential services. The 2020 edition of IIFA was called off due to coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

2 people test positive for coronavirus in Srinagar, number of cases in J-K rise to 6

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Srinagar, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to six, a senior official said on Tuesday2 more cases reported positive in Srinagar. One has conf...

Olympics-Games postponement consideration long overdue -German confederation

A consultation over the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is a step in the right direction and long overdue but athletes would have preferred a quicker decision by the International Olympic Committee, the German Olympic Sports Confede...

Govt raises insolvency threshold to Rs 1 cr to help small cos

To help small companies facing the threat of defaults due to coronavirus-related lockdown, the government on Tuesday raised the threshold that would trigger insolvency proceedings to Rs 1 crore from current Rs 1 lakhThis raising of the thre...

COVID-19 cases go up to 8 in MP

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh went up to eight on Tuesday after a man tested positive for the coronavirus in Gwalior, an official said. Earlier, six COVID-19 cases were reported from Jabalpur, while a woman was found positi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020