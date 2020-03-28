Keep your family safe: Varun Dhawan shares throwback picture with his mother

Stating that he and his mother are 'always meant to be together', actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday took to social media to handle to share an adorable throwback picture with his mother. The 32-year-old star took to Instagram to share the close-up photograph, where both are seen smiling for the camera.

In the captions, 'Kalank' actor, who like many other stars are practicing self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak, wrote how he and his mother, be it through holidays or quarantine are meant to stay together. "Ma and me. We were always meant to be. Through holidays and quarantine, Ma and me were always meant to be together #keepyourfamilysafe," the actor wrote.

The shared picture racked many lovely comments from his industry co-mates, including Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza and Manish Malhotra. Earlier on Friday, the 'Dilwale' actor had penned performed a lockdown-themed rap in an attempt to urge people to take the lockdown seriously and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Dhawan also created a quirky video to support the rap song, which featured him as the rap artist. Besides Varun, the video featured excerpts from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's televised address in which he announced a nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

The video also featured a scene from British television series 'Teletubbies,' a scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer 'Devdas' and most importantly, country's deserted roads amid the lockdown. (ANI)