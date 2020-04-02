Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | New York | Updated: 02-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 16:10 IST
Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Broadway actor Brian Stokes Mitchell has been diagnosed with coronavirus. In a video message, posted on Twitter, the Tony Award-winning actor said he recently got the confirmation that his test for COVID-19 came positive.

"I've been laying low for the last couple of days because I could feel my body fighting something unusual. I just got confirmation that I've indeed tested positive for the coronavirus," Mitchell said. The 62-year-old actor said he has already been keeping himself "isolated" from the rest of his family for the past few days. "The other good news is that for the last number of days, probably three or four, every day that has passed has been better than the previous," Mitchell said.

"So I'm pretty sure I'm over the hump for this right now. I just wanted to let you know so you don't worry about me," he added. Mitchell, who has been working in theatre for the past three decades, is best known for his performances in musicals like "Kiss Me, Kate", "King Hedley II" and "Sweeney Todd", among many others.

Over the years, he has also made appearances in shows such as Will Smith-starrer "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air", "Ugly Betty", "Glee", "Mr. Robot" and most recently "Prodigal Son".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

Wentworth Season 8 to be released in June despite halt in production due to Covid-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures gain as oil tensions ease; jobless data awaited

U.S. stock index futures bounced on Thursday as oil prices recovered on hopes of a Saudi-Russia deal to cut output, but expectations of another surge in U.S. jobless claims due to the coronavirus kept investors on edge. Exxon Mobil Corp and...

Biden says Democratic convention should be postponed until August

U.S. Democratic candidate Joe Biden said his partys nominating convention should be held in August rather than July as the coronavirus health crisis upends life in the country.I doubt whether the Democratic convention is going to be able to...

EXCLUSIVE-Hackers linked to Iran target WHO staff emails during coronavirus-sources

Hackers working in the interests of the Iranian government have attempted to break into the personal email accounts of staff at the World Health Organization during the coronavirus outbreak, four people with knowledge of the matter told Reu...

Coronavirus compounds Lebanon's woes, many struggle for food

Battered by Lebanons economic crisis, Hassan Zeitar was already struggling to keep his family fed when the coronavirus lockdown stripped him of the little money he made as a minibus driver. Now housebound in Beirut, Zeitar is racking up deb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020