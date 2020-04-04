Left Menu
Kung Fu Panda 4 cast revealed, Po vs Kai’s fight, Everything you need to know

Updated: 04-04-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 16:51 IST
There is no official announcement on the release of Kung Fu Panda 4, which means the fourth instalment of the franchise does not have an official release date. Image Credit: Facebook / Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 3 was premiered on April 1, 2016. It has been over four years fans have been ardently waiting for Kung Fu Panda 4. The previous movies had been quite successful in the box office and built a huge fan base globally. That's the reason many people are eagerly waiting for the next movie to come. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on Kung Fu Panda 4.

There is no official announcement on the release of Kung Fu Panda 4, which means the fourth instalment of the franchise does not have an official release date. However, according to some sources, the cast from the previous movies will likely to appear in the fourth movie.

It is likely that Jack Black to return as Po, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Jackie Chan as Monkey, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, and Lucy Liu as Viper. Earlier, we saw Po and the Kung Fu masters were left well off. In Kung Fu Panda 3, we saw Po entering the Panda village and reuniting with his dad and other pandas. But when the villainous undead warrior named Kai came into limelight, the problem started to rise.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will have more insights on Po Ping's family and relationships. It is even natural to see Po fighting with Kai and putting an end on his wrongdoings. Now fans need to wait and see what more is in store for the master to learn.

Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have an official trailer yet. Due to the ongoing global lockdown, we can not expect any trailer or any kind of announcement on its release date. We can only wait for the situation to become favourable.

