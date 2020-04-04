Left Menu
Why Alita: Battle Angel 2 can’t be dropped, Rosa Salazar, Edward Norton, other actors revealed

Rosa Salazar has revealed that she is ready to play Alita in Alita: Battle Angel 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Alita: Battle Angel

Severe success of Alita: Battle Angel has increased fans' expectation and demand for Alita: Battle Angel 2. The first movie had the producer, James Cameron, who is a globally popular director for the movies like Avatar, Titanic etc. This is another reason why the first movie made a great success.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 is undeniably a highly demanding movie, but we don't have any official notification from the production companies. However, it was fascinating to hear from the producer James Cameroon and the director Robert Rodriguez that the film could lead to multiple sequels.

Again, on February 6, 2019, James Cameroon and Robert Rodriguez announced that they have plans for Alita: Battle Angel 2 in the future. In an interview with BBC Radio 1, the Avatar director explained the reason for rearranging the film title from the initial source material, allowing the possibilities of sequel titles, "It's Alita, colon, Battle Angel. Because the next one will be "Alita: Fallen Angel" and then Alita... you know "Avenging Angel" and then Alita whatever. I mean, that's assuming we make some money."

Rosa Salazar has revealed that she is ready to play Alita in Alita: Battle Angel 2. But she said that she has no idea about the script or plot or its development. Along with Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz is highly expected to return in the sequel as Dr Dyson Ido. The casting of Edward Norton in a non-speaking role as Nova in this film was intended to be a setup for the sequel. Additionally, the uncredited cameos by Michelle Rodriguez and Jai Courtney were meant to set up larger roles in a sequel.

Many fans expected the cyberpunk action film's sequel would be out in 2021. But looking into the current global situation of coronavirus pandemic, we don't believe that the directors and producers will be able to release the movie in 2021.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 needs to get a release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

