Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra to recreate 'Masakali' version 2.0

'Marjaavaan' co-stars Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra have teamed up for a new music video. The duo will be seen romancing each other in Tanishk Bagchi's recreated version of Masakali. The hit track from the movie Delhi 6 which was originally composed by AR Rahman.

Sidharth Malhotra, in an interview, said that the song is relevant in today's time and age as all of us are locked indoors. "We have unintentionally made a song revolving around two people cooped up indoors and still doing a lot of masti," Siddharth added.

The 2.0 version of 'Masakali' featuring Sidharth and Tara is directed by Adil Shaikh and will be produced and presented by Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director of T-Series.

Moreover, Bhushan Kumar has announced to donate Rs. 11 crores to the 'PM-CARES' Fund and Rs. 1 crore to CM's relief fund for the global pandemic of coronavirus. Bhushan took this to his Instagram account and wrote, "We understand the importance of doing everything we can to help at this stage. I, along with my entire T-series family have pledged to donate Rs. 11 crores to the PM-CARES Fund and Rs. 1 crore to CM's relief fund. Let us all come together and fight this as one country 🙏🏻 Stay home, Stay safe, Jai Hind."

In 2019, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria were seen together in Milap Zaveri's 'Marjaavaan' and even before Tara's debut film- Student of the year 2, reports suggested that Tara and Sid were dating each other.

