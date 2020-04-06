Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra to recreate 'Masakali' version 2.0

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 14:28 IST
Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra to recreate 'Masakali' version 2.0
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (tarasutaria)

'Marjaavaan' co-stars Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra have teamed up for a new music video. The duo will be seen romancing each other in Tanishk Bagchi's recreated version of Masakali. The hit track from the movie Delhi 6 which was originally composed by AR Rahman.

Sidharth Malhotra, in an interview, said that the song is relevant in today's time and age as all of us are locked indoors. "We have unintentionally made a song revolving around two people cooped up indoors and still doing a lot of masti," Siddharth added.

The 2.0 version of 'Masakali' featuring Sidharth and Tara is directed by Adil Shaikh and will be produced and presented by Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director of T-Series.

Moreover, Bhushan Kumar has announced to donate Rs. 11 crores to the 'PM-CARES' Fund and Rs. 1 crore to CM's relief fund for the global pandemic of coronavirus. Bhushan took this to his Instagram account and wrote, "We understand the importance of doing everything we can to help at this stage. I, along with my entire T-series family have pledged to donate Rs. 11 crores to the PM-CARES Fund and Rs. 1 crore to CM's relief fund. Let us all come together and fight this as one country 🙏🏻 Stay home, Stay safe, Jai Hind."

In 2019, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria were seen together in Milap Zaveri's 'Marjaavaan' and even before Tara's debut film- Student of the year 2, reports suggested that Tara and Sid were dating each other.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Police arrest 150 protesting doctors, paramedics in Balochistan

Police here on Monday arrested doctors and medical staff, who were protesting over the lack of personal protective equipment PPE kits for safety during the treatment of coronavirus patients. President of the Young Doctors Association Yasir ...

Britain's BT commits to no job losses over coronavirus

The head of Britains biggest telecoms firm BT said he would donate his salary to health workers for at least six months and award a pay rise to his frontline staff who are maintaining broadband networks during the coronavirus shutdown.Phili...

Vietnam's Dung Quat refinery may delay maintenance to 2021 due to coronavirus - sources

Vietnams Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Co will likely delay maintenance of its Dung Quat refinery, initially scheduled to begin on June 12, due to the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in travel curbs, two sources familiar with t...

British PM Johnson in hospital for coronavirus tests but said to be still in charge

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was undergoing tests in hospital on Monday as he is still suffering coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, but the government insisted he remained in charge.Johnson, who had be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020