Kim Sang-hyuk, Song Da-ye no longer together, Click-B singer announces divorce on Instagram

The renowned Korean K-Pop singer Kim Sang-hyuk and Song Da-ye have contemplated to part ways. Read the texts below to get the information in details.

When fans convalesced from heart-breaking news of Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo's break-up, once again another group of stars, Kim Sang-hyuk and Song Da-ye surprised everyone with their news on marital separation. The couple called its split after 14 months of marriage.

Kim Sang-hyuk and his wife shopping mall CEO Song Da-ye have filed for divorce after one year and two months of marriage. According to some latest reports, they were unable to overcome personality differences.

"Kim Sang-hyuk and Song Da-ye eventually decided to go their separate ways after having many conversations and carefully thinking about it. Both of them are worried about speculative articles in the media. Since it's something they can't hide, they're making a public statement," one acquaintance of the couple opined.

The news of separation was first shared by Kim Sang-hyuk on Instagram. "Two people who were lacking in many things met and tried their best to live together. We were supposed to embrace each other's scars, but I'm sorry that we were not able to present a happy face to the world. I think that this is all my fault. I feel like I lost many opportunities to treat her well and my heart is heavy. I am so sorry for having to deliver this difficult news," he wrote.

In support of Click-B's Kim Sang-hyuk and former ulzzang star Song Da-ye's separation, his agency, Koen Stars cited, "Kim Sang-hyuk and his spouse were not able to overcome their irreconcilable differences. After much careful thought, they have decided to take steps toward a divorce. This is regrettable, but we have agreed to cheer both of them on as they return to their individual lives. We would like their divorce to progress as smoothly as possible, so please understand that it will be difficult for us to publicly discuss any detail about their private lives. We also ask that people refrain from speculation or extreme reporting about this issue."

