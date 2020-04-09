162 new coronavirus cases in Maha; state tally 1,297

Maharashtra reported 162 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the state tally to 1,297, a health official said. This is the highest rise so far in the number of coronavirus patients in a single day he said.

"Out of the 162 new cases, 143 have been reported from Mumbai," the official said. The other cities where people have tested positive are: Kalyan-Dombivli-four, Pune and Aurangabad-three each, Pimpri Chinchwad and Navi Mumbai-two each, and Yavatmal, Thane city, Mira Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar and Sindhudurg- one each, he said.

Till Wednesday, the state reported 72 deaths due to the disease..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

