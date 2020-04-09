Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: BMC to procure 1 lakh rapid test kits from South Korea

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will procure one lakh rapid test kits for COVID-19 from South Korea, officials of the civic body said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:07 IST
COVID-19: BMC to procure 1 lakh rapid test kits from South Korea
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will procure one lakh rapid test kits for COVID-19 from South Korea, officials of the civic body said. BMC had earlier made wearing masks mandatory for people in public places.

"All persons moving in public places for whatever reason must wear 3-ply mask or cloth mask compulsorily," read an order issued by the civic body. It has also declared 381 areas as containment zones to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

It has ordered a ban on all vegetable, fruit markets, hawkers and sellers in containment area/buffer zone in Dharavi, during the lockdown period, as a precaution against COVID-19. However, pharmacies in the area are allowed to remain open. The civic body has confirmed that door-to-door supply of essentials in the area will be done by later today or tomorrow.

The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra reached 1,297 on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spy chief named Iraq's third PM-designate this year

Iraqi President Barham Saleh nominated spy chief Mustafa Kadhemi on Thursday as the countrys third prime minister-designate this year, moments after predecessor Adnan Zurfi ended his bid to form a government. The nomination ceremony was att...

Iran says 117 new virus deaths take total past 4,000

Irans health ministry on Thursday said 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the total to 4,110 in the country, one of the worst-hit by the diseaseMinistry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said another 1,634 people tested positive for ...

IFFCO Tokio General Insurance appoints Anamika Roy Rashtrawar as MD, CEO

IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company on Thursday said it has appointed Anamika Roy Rashtrawar as its managing director and chief executive officer. The appointment is effective March 27, the company said in a statement.Rashtrawar, who take...

Novelis gets last EC clearance for Aleris acqusition

Novelis Inc, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla-led Hindalco Industries, has received the final clearance needed to complete its acquisition of Aleris Corporation, a global supplier of rolled aluminum products. Previously, the European Commission...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020