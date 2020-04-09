Left Menu
Panchkula police distributes food among needy amid COVID-19 lockdown

Amid the ongoing countrywide COVID-19 lockdown, police personnel at the Women Police Station of Sector-5, Panchkula, Haryana are preparing and distributing food among the needy.

ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:26 IST
Panchkula police distributes food among the needy amid COVID-19 lockdown. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing countrywide COVID-19 lockdown, police personnel at the Women Police Station of Sector-5, Panchkula, Haryana are preparing and distributing food among the needy. Food is prepared for around 300-500 people daily for those unable to access basic facilities amid the lockdown. The 'Mahila Community Kitchen' initiative, has been running for the past five days. Officers have contributed funds as part of the initiative to feed people.

"Today is the 5th day of the 'Mahila Community Kitchen' that we started in an effort to aid those facing problems amid the lockdown. For the past five days food is being prepared, packed and distributed to around 300-500 people on a daily basis," said Nupur Vishnoi, ACP, Women Police Station, Panchkula. Off-duty police officers prepare and distribute food while maintaining proper sanitation at the premises. The food distribution is likely to be continued till the end of lockdown, she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus on March 24. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana stood at 147. While 28 have either been cured or discharged, three deaths have been reported in the state so far.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases 5,734, including 5,095 active cases as per the Health Ministry. Till now, 472 people have either been cured or discharged, and 166 deaths have taken place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

