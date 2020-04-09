Left Menu
Development News Edition

35 train coaches converted into COVID-19 isolation wards at Howrah Tikiapara

As many as 35 train coaches have been converted into isolation wards to keep coronavirus patients and those suspected of infection in West Bengal's Howrah Tikiapara.

ANI | Howrah (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:41 IST
35 train coaches converted into COVID-19 isolation wards at Howrah Tikiapara
A visual of a COVID-19 coach in Howrah, West Bengal on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 35 train coaches have been converted into isolation wards to keep coronavirus patients and those suspected of infection in West Bengal's Howrah Tikiapara. Workers at the raiilway car shed in Howrah's Tikiapara are working tirelessly to convert these coaches to accomodate both patients and medical staff.

"As a part of the modification two of the toilets in each coach have been converted into bathrooms with all necessary requirements. The middle births in each cabin have been removed so that the lower birth can be used as patient beds," Sanjay Chatterjee, a senior officer at Howrah depot, told ANI on Thursday. The officer said that the coaches are sanitized on a regular basis. He said that they have a target to convert more than 80 isolation coaches and work has already been completed on 35 of them.

"Every cabin has bottle holders, electric circuits, cylinder holders, etc, which can be used as per the medical emergency. The cabins are seperated from others by a plastic curtain," Chatterjee said. "Once the work is completed on all the coaches. We will hand over the coathes to the medical authority for use as per need. Such isolation coaches will be placed in selective stations like Bankura, Burdwan, Midnapore and Howrah sub divisions as per requirements," he added.

Reportedly, the Central government has decided to convert 20,000 train coaches into isolation wards for coronavirus patients. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish lockdown likely into May, though coronavirus deaths slow

Spains prime minister warned on Thursday that nationwide confinement would likely last until May even though he said the worst should soon be over and the death toll slowed from one of the worlds most devastating outbreaks of the coronaviru...

A funeral director fights for New York's coronavirus dead

Jesus Pujols has fetched the deceased from emergency rooms. He has stepped over bodies in refrigerated trailers. The funeral homes he serves are storing remains by the dozen, often in chapels chilled by cranked-up air conditioners. The 23...

Odisha extends lockdown till Apr 30, urges Centre to stop rail, air services till then

The Odisha government on Thursday announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown till April 30, the first state to do so while the Centre weighs the proposal by many states to expand the duration of the shutdown in the face of the burgeonin...

IS attack in Syria kills 18 regime forces: monitor

Islamic State group jihadists on Thursday killed at least 18 regime fighters in an attack in central Syria, a war monitor said. Pro-government fighters backed by Russian air strikes were battling off the jihadists on the outskirts of the de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020