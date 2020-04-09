Kerala should continue vigil, says CM; 12 new cases reported

Twelve more people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Thursday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 357, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cautioned that the state should continue to maintain vigil against the pandemic. While the northern districts of Kannur and Kasaragod reported four cases each, two cases were reported from Malappuram district and one each from Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts, Vijayan told reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting here.

Vijayan also shot off a letter to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, expressing concern about the safety and well being of Indian diaspora in Dubai following the outbreak of coronavirus. He wanted India to urge the UAE government to ensure adequate food, medicines and emergency service facilities to them in the gulf nation.

Out of the 2.8 million Indian migrants in UAE, nearly one million are from the southern state. "It is learnt that the situation in Dubai is worsening. We are receiving number of complaints regarding inadequate isolation and quarantine facilities in the country and apprehensions are raised about the imminent community spread of the disease.

Most of the requests convey that preventive measures and quarantine methods being implemented in Dubai are neither effective nor adequate", he said in the April 9 letter, released to the media here. Kerala is all set to become the first state in the country to commence convalescent plasma therapy, which uses antibodies from the blood of cured patients, to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients on a trial basis.

The ICMR has given its nod to the state government for the first of its kind project, initiated by the prestigious Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Dr Asha Kishore, DIrector of the Institute told 'PTI'. The trials are expected to begin this month end once the required approvals from the Drugs Controller of India and the Ethics Committee are received, she said.

Meanwhile, test results of 13 coronavirus-19 cases have turned negative on Thursday taking the total number of cured persons in the state to 97. Urging the people not to venture out as the cases had come down, he said the state should continue to maintain vigil.

"Six from Ernakulam, three from Kannur and two each from Idukki and Malappuram districts were cured. As of now, a total of 258 people are under treatment in the state," he said. Presently, 1,36,195 people are under observation, out of which, 723 are in isolation wards across the state.

The state has also sent 12,710 samples for testing. "Out of the total infected persons in Kerala, 7.5 per cent are above 60 years of age and 6.9 per cent are below 20.

Four new labs will be ready for testing in the state within four days. The state aims to open one lab in each of the 14 districts," Vijayan said. The state will, if needed, airlift any critical patients in Kasaragod who are not able to get emergency medical aid from Mangaluru due to the lockdown and will admit them in major hospitals in Kerala itself.

While urging the public to use cloth masks, the chief minister said the N-95 masks need to be worn only by the patients and those who take care of them. The government was also contemplating to allow opening of bookshops once or twice a week, considering the fact that people, including children, are locked in their homes.

Steps will be taken to allow the libraries to home deliver books for children, Vijayan had said on Wednesday. "Many people relatively feel safe because there is not much spread of the disease. But it should not result in violation of lockdown protocols. Those who visit the shops must observe strict social distancing during the Easter and Vishu celebrations. Traders, volunteers, police and the public must be vigilant. We must remain vigilant and not become careless", he said.

More rehabilitation homes would be arranged for the homeless in major towns and cities, he added. Kasaragod, the hotspot of COVID-19 in the state has 136 patients followed by Kannur with 50 patients.

Police has registered 2,206 cases, arrested 2,166 people for lockdown violations and seized 1,450 vehices.PTI RRT LGK UD SS PTI PTI.

