Maharashtra extends lockdown till April 30: CM

With continuous spike in COVID-19cases, the Maharashtra government on Saturday decided toextend the ongoing lockdown till April 30

Making the announcement, Chief Minister UddhavThackeray said that the lockdown can be relaxed in certainareas while on others it will become stricter

He also said that the decision on lifting the curbscompletely after April 30 will be taken depending upon theprevailing situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

