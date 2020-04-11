Left Menu
Krishna District Collector reviews situation at quarantine centre

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Saturday visited the quarantine centre set up at Varalakshmi Polytechnic College in Chilakalapudi town in order to check the facility.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:27 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Saturday visited the quarantine centre set up at Varalakshmi Polytechnic College in Chilakalapudi town in order to check the facility. Imtiaz met Khaja Vali, RDO on his visit to the Varalakshmi Polytechnic College and asked about the arrangements made at the quarantine facility for the COVID-19 patients.

Imtiaz also visited the Machilipatnam town, a red zone area and instructed the officials to deliver essential commodities such as milk and vegetables to the houses in the red zone. He has also asked them to ensure that people face no issues due to the lockdown. Various people have been facing difficulties amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown and are unable to access even the basic facilities.

The nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, for 21 days as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh is 381. Till now, 11 people have either been cured or discharged, while six deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 7,529, including 6,634 active cases of the virus. So far, 652 patients have either been cured or discharged while 242 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

