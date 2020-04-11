Gujarat will follow Centre on extension of lockdown: official

The Gujarat government on Saturday said that it would follow the recommendations of the Centre on possible extension of ongoing lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had a video conference with chief ministers to discuss the future of lockdown.

Gujarat has so far recorded 468 COVID-19 cases and 22 people have succumbed to the infection in the state till now. "We will follow recommendations by the Centre on the issue of extension of lockdown," a senior government officer told PTI.

"The notification of lockdown was issued by the centre and we will do whatever the centre tells us to do in coming days," the officer further said. When asked about reports that Gujarat suggested a staggered lifting of lockdown and relaxation in unaffected areas to start economic activities, the officer said, "This is all speculation.

After the meeting with prime minister, the governments of Maharashtra and West Bengal declared extension of lockdown by 15 days. Ninety new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gujarat on Saturday while three patients died.

Lockdown has badly affected the state's revenue and economic activities, while lakhs of migrant workers are stranded in various parts of the state without jobs..

