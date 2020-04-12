Left Menu
Protection of liquor bottles is another task for Tamil Nadu amid coronavirus lockdown

In the view of reports of liquor theft amidst the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, alcoholic beverages were shifted from Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) to government godown on Saturday.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-04-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 09:01 IST
Liquor from shops in Madurai's Periyar area were loaded in a truck on Saturday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In the view of reports of liquor theft amidst the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, alcoholic beverages were shifted from Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) to government godown on Saturday. The move was taken after police received several complaints regarding the TASMAC stores being looted by the locals.

All the liquor shops were shut by the state government following the announcement of the nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. The Central government had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight COVID-19.

All road, rail and air services have been suspended during the period of lockdown. However, freight movement will continue to carry essential commodities across the country. Essential services like medical shops, petrol pumps, grocery stores milk booths, and online shopping have been exempted from the lockdown. (ANI)

