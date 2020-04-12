Left Menu
Over 900 new coronavirus cases in India, total climbs to 8,447; 31 more deaths

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 20:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 273 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 8,447 on Sunday, an increase of 918 since Saturday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 7,409, as many as 764 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said. The total number of cases includes 71 foreign nationals.

Thirty-one deaths have been reported since Saturday evening, of which 3 were from Madhya Pradesh, 17 from Maharashtra, five from Delhi, three from Gujarat, two from Tamil Nadu and one from Uttar Pradesh. Of the total 273 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 127 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 36, Gujarat at 22 and Delhi at 19. Punjab registered 11 deaths, Telangana nine fatalities and Tamil Nadu 10.

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported six deaths each while five people have lost their lives in West Bengal. Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh have reported four fatalities each while Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each. Two deaths have been reported from Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.

However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Sunday showed at least 8,0933 cases and 296 deaths. There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of cases announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

According to the ministry's data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 1,761, followed by Delhi at 1,069 and Tamil Nadu at 969. COVID-19 cases have gone up to 700 in Rajasthan followed by 504 in Telangana and 564 in Madhya Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh has 452, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 381, Kerala at 374 and Gujarat at 432.

The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 226 in Karnataka, 224 in Jammu and Kashmir and 185 in Haryana. Punjab has reported 151 COVID-19 positive cases so far and West Bengal 134. Bihar has reported 64 cases while Odisha has 54 coronavirus cases. Thirty-five people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand while Assam has 29 patients followed by Himachal Pradesh with 32 cases.

Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh have 19 cases each while Jharkhand has 25 and Ladakh 15, while 11 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Goa and Puducherry have reported seven COVID-19 infections each, Manipur and Tripura have two cases each while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one case each.

"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

