Maharashtra: Akola sizzles at 42.8 degrees Celsius

Akola in Maharashtra recorded temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, meteorological officials said. They said the district was among the 10 hottest places in the country.

Other places in Vidarbha where the mercury went past the 40 degrees Celsius mark were Amravati (41.6), Chandrapur (40.5), Gadchiroli (40.0) and Wardha (41.6) and Nagpur (41.1). PTI COR BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.