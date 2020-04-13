Saudi Arabia cuts May crude prices to Asia by $4.2 per barrel - document

Saudi Arabia cuts May crude prices to Asia by $4.2 per barrel - documentReuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-04-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 15:16 IST
Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco has set the May price for its Arab light crude oil to Asia at a discount of $7.3 to the Oman/Dubai average, down $4.2 a barrel from April, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.
It has cut the May OSP of its Arab light crude oil to the United States to a discount of $0.75 per barrel versus ASCI, down $3 a barrel from April, according to the document.
Aramco left its OSP for Arab light crude oil to Northwestern Europe unchanged from April at a discount of $10.25 per barrel to ICE Brent.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Aramco
- Arab
- Saudi Arabia
- Asia
- Dubai
- Oman
- United States
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia intercepts two missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis
Saudi Arabia shuts entry and exit into Jeddah, brings forward curfew - state news agency
Saudi Arabia has assured India of uninterrupted LPG supply: Pradhan
Saudi Arabia's coronavirus death toll doubles to 8 -spokesman
Double Asian Para Games champion Sharad Kumar donates Rs 1 lakh