Maha: Tiger kills villager at Pench reserve

A 56-year-old man was killed by a tiger at Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official from the forest department said on Tuesday. As per a release issued by the reserve's field director, a couple from Ghatpendhari village in west Pench range had entered the core area of the reserve to pick mahua flowers on Monday, when a tiger attacked the man and dragged him away.

On being alerted, forest officials rushed to the spot and conducted a search, following which the victim's body was recovered and sent for post-mortem. "This appears to be a chance encounter as the villagers had ventured deep into the forest and there are no other related cases in this area, which is being monitored by the forest department," the release stated.

