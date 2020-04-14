No demurrage, wharfage, stacking, stabling, detention, ground usage charges till May 3: Rlys

Indian Railways on Tuesday said that it will not charge any demurrage, wharfage, stacking, stabling, detention and ground usage charges till May 3 for those using its freight services in view of the extension of the lockdown period. These charges were previously waived off till April 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection. These charges were already waived off by the ministry during the period when the 21 day lockdown was in force.

Treating the period till May 3 as force majeure -- unforseeable circumstances – the railways had waived off the charges. It further said that the competent authority has decided that this period shall be treated under "force majeure and none of the charges for demurrage, wharfage, stacking, stabling, demurrage in case of privately/jointly owned stock, demurrage on parcel traffic, wharfage on parcel traffic, detention charge in case of container traffic and ground usage charge in case of container traffic shall arise for this period." Demurrage charges are levied for the detention of any rolling stock after the expiry of free time, if any, allowed for such detention. Wharfage is the charge levied on goods for not removing them from the railway after the expiry of the free time for such removal.

The national transporter has been running its freight services non-stop carrying essential commodities across the country. From April 1 to April 12, to ensure kitchens in homes keep running and farmers keep getting support, railways had transported 36724 wagons-foodgrain, 861 wagons-sugar, 1753 wagons-salt 606 tanks-edible oil & 14317 wagons-fertilizer..

