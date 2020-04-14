Left Menu
Ex-Odisha minister Sanatan Bisi dies at 78

Updated: 14-04-2020 15:06 IST
Former Odisha Minister Sanatan Bisi died at his residence in Sambalpur on Tuesday following a prolonged illness. He was 78.

Bisi, who was suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time, breathed his last at his residence in Daleipada locality in the west Odisha city in the morning, family sources said. Considered an ardent follower of the legendary Biju Patnaik, Bisi is survived by wife, a daughter and a son.

A host of dignitaries including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, state ministers and political leaders have condoled the demise of Bisi, who was also a former Rajya Sabha member. Describing Bisi as a dedicated social worker, Patnaik in a message said, His simplicity had endeared him to all irrespective of party affiliations. His death is a great loss for all of us.

Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das said it has caused an irreparable loss for the state. Senior BJD leader and state planning board deputy chairman Sanjay Dasburma said Bisi was liked by people from all spheres for his simplicity and his demise was a big loss for the state, particularly for west Odisha.

Known for his multi-faceted personality, Bisi was active in public life since his students days and had emerged as a frontline leader of the students movement in 1964. He was the general secretary of Paschima Odisha Sanskrutika Parishad. Closely associated with labour and peasant movements, he was the president of the district Janata Dal and a member of the state committee of the party.

Bisis political career received a boost when he became a member of Rajya Sabha in 1994. He was elected to the Odisha Assembly twice from the Rairakhol constituency on BJD ticket and had worked as Health and Family Welfare minister. A versatile leader, Bisi was actively involved in different socio-cultural and sports activities. He was closely associated with the state Olympic Association and played an important role in the development of Veer Surendra Sai stadium in Sambalpur.

