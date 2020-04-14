Come to rescue of migrant workers: Congress' Anand Sharma to PM, CMs

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers of states to improve the condition of migrant labourers and daily wage workers who have been worst-hit during the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19

"Heart-rending to see the plight of migrant labour and workers -- starving children, hungry men and women, desperately waiting for food and relief. This inhumane treatment of our poor countrymen is a shame and blot on Indian democracy," he said on Twitter

"Appealing to the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers and the administration, give them back their dignity and rights. Give them Roti, not Lathi. This repression is an unforgivable crime against humanity," Sharma said. His reaction came following reports of thousands of migrant workers losing their livelihoods amid the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.