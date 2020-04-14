Restrictions, social distancing norms will continue till May 3: NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday said the ongoing restrictions and social distancing norms being implemented during the lockdown will continue till May 3. The announcement came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the lockdown will be extended till May 3.

In an order, the NDMA said it had directed on March 24 to take measures for ensuring social distancing so as to prevent the spread of COVID 19 in the country. These measures are in force for a period of 21 days with effect from March 15. Considering the fact that strict social distancing measures need to be implemented for a further period to contain the spread of COVID 19, the authority, in exercise of powers under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, directs the ministries and departments of the central and state governments to continue the same measures for social distancing up to May 3.

In this regard the guidelines and orders issued by National Executive Committee shall continue to be applicable throughout the country, the order said. The NDMA also asked the NEC to issue modifications in the guidelines as necessary, keeping in view the need to contain the spread of COVID 19.

After the NDMA order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, as chairman of the NEC, issued directions to all central ministries, departments, state and union territory governments that the lockdown measures stipulated in aforesaid consolidated guidelines of MHA for containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the country, will continue to remain in force up to May 3..

