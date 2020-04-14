Left Menu
Restrictions, social distancing norms will continue till May 3: NDMA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:44 IST
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday said the ongoing restrictions and social distancing norms being implemented during the lockdown will continue till May 3. The announcement came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the lockdown will be extended till May 3.

In an order, the NDMA said it had directed on March 24 to take measures for ensuring social distancing so as to prevent the spread of COVID 19 in the country. These measures are in force for a period of 21 days with effect from March 15. Considering the fact that strict social distancing measures need to be implemented for a further period to contain the spread of COVID 19, the authority, in exercise of powers under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, directs the ministries and departments of the central and state governments to continue the same measures for social distancing up to May 3.

In this regard the guidelines and orders issued by National Executive Committee shall continue to be applicable throughout the country, the order said. The NDMA also asked the NEC to issue modifications in the guidelines as necessary, keeping in view the need to contain the spread of COVID 19.

After the NDMA order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, as chairman of the NEC, issued directions to all central ministries, departments, state and union territory governments that the lockdown measures stipulated in aforesaid consolidated guidelines of MHA for containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the country, will continue to remain in force up to May 3..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

