COVID-19: Puducherry CM reiterates demand for Central funds

PTI | Puduc | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:54 IST
Puducherry, Apr 14 (PTI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday said it was time the Centre came to rescue of the territorial government by granting funds to handle the COVID-19 situation. The chief minister said he had repeatedly urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 995 crore to the Puducherry government to meet the requirements of the hospitals to handle the situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Centre is yet to release the funds, he said adding, "I once again urge the Prime Minister to respond to our plea." He said that because of the sustained and dedicated work by the Health department staff, police personnel, workers of the ASHA unit, Local Administration and PWD, Puducherry has been able to contain the spread of the infection. The Union Territory has only six active cases of infection and there had been no new cases and all these six active patients were taken care of at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital.

"Health status of these six persons was showing improvement," he added. Narayanasamy urged people to continue to adhere to the social distancing and isolation so that Puducherry would be coronavirus-free.

He referred to the announcement of the Prime Minister the nation-wide lockdown would continue till May 3. He said despite personal inconveniences, the people should respond to the lockdown as announced by the Prime Minister.

He said the situation in Puducherry was showing encouraging improvement with the active cooperation of the departments concerned. The chief minister said the government had sealed the borders linking Puducherry with Villupuram and Cuddalore districts in neighbouring Tamil Nadu where COVID-19 cases had been reported, adding none from these districts would be permitted to step into the union territory.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi who referred to the 'seven commandments' announced by the Prime Minister in his address to the nation, said "our Prime Minister is a father, teacher, leader and a missionary. Once we follow the seven practices and rules of behaviour our country will protect itself from the deadly disease and can emerge safe.".PTI Cor SS PTI PTI.

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

