COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh extends curfew to May 3

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:15 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday extended the curfew in the state till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official spokesperson said. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced earlier the day that the nationwide lockdown to fight the deadly virus will be extended by 19 days to May 3 as the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection.

The spokesperson said all heads of departments, administrative secretaries and some staff will attend office during the curfew to ensure that the necessary government work is not affected. A day's salary of all regular and contractual government employees for the month of April will be deducted for contribution to the HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, he said.

