COVID-19 cases rise to 660 in UP, 375 linked to Tablighi Jamaat and their contacts

The tally of coronavirus positive patients in Uttar Pradesh rose to 660 today, out of which 375 persons are those who belong to the Tablighi Jamaat and those who came in their contact.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The tally of coronavirus positive patients in Uttar Pradesh rose to 660 today, out of which 375 persons are those who belong to the Tablighi Jamaat and those who came in their contact. There are 602 active cases, 50 have been discharged after treatment and 8 deaths have occurred, said the state government in a release.

"A total of 102 new COVID-19 positive cases came up today in the state. 70 of the cases are those which involve members of Tablighi Jamaat or their contacts," it added. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans to hold a video conference with the officials of various departments including police, administrative and health to take further decisions for the second phase of the lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 10,815 including 9,272 active cases, 1,189 cured/discharged and 353 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said earlier on Tuesday. (ANI)

