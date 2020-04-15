Left Menu
Man arrested for inciting migrant labourers to protest in Mumbai

A man who allegedly incited migrant labourers to protest here amid lockdown was arrested by the police on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 10:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A man who allegedly incited migrant labourers to protest here amid lockdown was arrested by the police on Wednesday. The man, Vinay Dubey, who was earlier detained for threatening to launch an agitation on April 18, was booked under Sections 117, 153 A, 188, 269, 270 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act.

He will be produced before a local court later today. Dubey has been accused of inciting migrants through his social media posts calling for action.

More than 1,000 migrant workers here gathered outside the station in Bandra on Tuesday and demanded transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 3. (ANI)

