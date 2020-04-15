IMD predicts thunderstorms in western Maha, Marathwada

The Indian Meteorological Department's Mumbai centre on Wednesday predicted thunderstorms in parts of western Maharashtra and Marathwada till Sunday. The centre issued the prediction for 10 districts of the state, while remaining areas will experience dry weather.

"Districts, including Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightening and gusty winds at isolated places till Sunday," the IMD stated. The department also communicated to the concerned districts about the weather conditions.

