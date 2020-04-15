Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt was ready to send back migrant workers: Cong leader

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:30 IST
Maha govt was ready to send back migrant workers: Cong leader

Senior Congress leader Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan on Wednesday claimed the Maharashtra government was ready to send migrant workers back to their native states in view of the lockdown, but respective chief ministers were not ready to accept them. Khan's statement came in the backdrop of a protest by migrant workers in Bandra on Tuesday, demanding that they be sent back to their native places in view of the coronavirus- enforced lockdown which has rendered them jobless. Most of them were from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

In a statement, Khan said he had discussed the issue of migrant workers in Mumbai and neighbouring areas with senior ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the Congress is a constituent. "All ministers with whom I discussed the problems of migrant workers told me that the Maharashtra government was ready to send them back (to their respective states).

"But the chief ministers of the states the migrant workers belong to were not ready to take them back," the former state minister claimed. Due to the lockdown, which has been now extended till May 3, poor labourers from other states have lost their jobs and run out of money and food.

The state government, which has been arranging food and shelter for them, will find it difficult to do the same for another fortnight, he said. He said the Centre should intervene and find a solution to the problem of these migrants who number around 20 lakh in the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region)area.

Khan said Maharashtra ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Ashok Chavanhad earlier also spoken about sending the migrant labourers back to their states..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo urges top Chinese diplomat on full transparency on coronavirus outbreak

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday stressed to Chians top diplomat the need for full transparency and information sharing to fight against the coronavirus outbreak, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a stateme...

Suzlon board to decide on EGM meet on Apr 18

New Delhi, Apr 15 PTI Suzlon Energy on Wednesday said it board would decide on April 18 about convening a fresh extra ordinary general meeting, which was to be held in the day. Earlier in the day, the company cancelled the extra ordinary g...

Portugal flattens coronavirus curve, but too early to reopen economy

Portugals coronavirus curve has flattened but the good news is still not enough for the country to lift lockdown measures and reopen its tourism-dependent, export-oriented economy, government ministers said on Wednesday. Portugal has so far...

Rajasthan reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, total number mounts to 1,076

With 71 more people being confirmed of coronavirus, the total number of cases in Rajasthan mounted to 1,076, said State Health Department.The number of COVID-19 cases has reached to 1076 in Rajasthan, with 71 more people testing positive to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020