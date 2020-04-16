25 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Thursday reported 25 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the state's virus tally to 1,101, officials said. Of the new cases, 11 are from Tonk, 10 from Jodhpur, 2 from Jhunjhunu and one each from Bikaner and Ajmer.

With the new 25 cases, the number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 1,101, they said. A total of 37,860 samples have been collected in the state so far. 1,101 were positive and 31,902 were negative while 4,857 samples are under processing.

As many as 157 patients have been cured so far and 82 of them discharged..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

