COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers from Rajasthan try to leave TN on motorcycles, stopped by police
Amid nationwide lockdown, 26 people hailing from Rajasthan, travelling in a group on 13 motorcycles, were stopped by police at a check post before Thoothukudi district on Wednesday.ANI | Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-04-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 12:01 IST
Amid nationwide lockdown, 26 people hailing from Rajasthan, travelling in a group on 13 motorcycles, were stopped by police at a check post before Thoothukudi district on Wednesday. The migrant workers, along with their children, came from Kanyakumari and wanted to go back to their home state.
However, they were stopped at the police check post on the highway and sent back to Kanyakumari. These families were involved in small businesses in Kanyakumari district. However, due to lockdown, they have been left without work. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- TN
- Rajasthan
- Kanyakumari
- Kanyakumari district
ALSO READ
Hope US-India partnership will lead to scientific breakthrough to end COVID-19 pandemic: US senior official
PetroVietnam says cutting salaries to cope with coronavirus, low oil prices
Former OMD VP, Amit Lall, Now to Steer Partnerships at DigitalKites as Sr. Vice President
Infosys Foundation Partners with Narayana Health City to Open 100 Bed Quarantine Facility for COVID-19 Patients
Uno Minda strengthens partnership with Japan's Toyoda Gosei