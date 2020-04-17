Chandni Chowk traders in Delhi use bullock carts to supply essential commodities to retailers

Due to the dearth of commercial vehicles for supplying essential commodities, traders in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area are now using bullock carts and thelas (barrows) for transporting essential commodities to the retailers across the national capital. "We are using bullock carts during the lockdown so that supply of essential commodities does not get hampered," said Lalit Sharma, a trader.

Khari Baoli and Naya Bazar area of the Chandni Chowk are India's famous grocery markets and are also Asia's largest wholesale markets for spices, nuts, herbs and other food products such as rice and tea. "Earlier, we were not getting work from the market, but during this lockdown period we are getting too much work and we are also trying to give our best. We are making efforts to deliver all the items to the respective destinations in time," said Salman, a bullock cart driver, while speaking to ANI.

The Centre on Tuesday decided extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that an integrated and holistic approach has helped India to handle the situation in a better way. (ANI)

