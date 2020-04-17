Left Menu
Chandni Chowk traders in Delhi use bullock carts to supply essential commodities to retailers

Due to the dearth of commercial vehicles for supplying essential commodities, traders in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area are now using bullock carts and thelas (barrows) for transporting essential commodities to the retailers across the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 12:39 IST
A visual from Naya Bazar in Delhi. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Khari Baoli and Naya Bazar area of the Chandni Chowk are India's famous grocery markets and are also Asia's largest wholesale markets for spices, nuts, herbs and other food products such as rice and tea. "Earlier, we were not getting work from the market, but during this lockdown period we are getting too much work and we are also trying to give our best. We are making efforts to deliver all the items to the respective destinations in time," said Salman, a bullock cart driver, while speaking to ANI.

Khari Baoli and Naya Bazar area of the Chandni Chowk are India's famous grocery markets and are also Asia's largest wholesale markets for spices, nuts, herbs and other food products such as rice and tea. "Earlier, we were not getting work from the market, but during this lockdown period we are getting too much work and we are also trying to give our best. We are making efforts to deliver all the items to the respective destinations in time," said Salman, a bullock cart driver, while speaking to ANI.

The Centre on Tuesday decided extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that an integrated and holistic approach has helped India to handle the situation in a better way. (ANI)

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda says India has sufficient stock of medicines, fertilizers

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda on Friday said that the country has sufficient stock of medicines and fertilizers and the citizens need not panic. Gowda, who is Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, said that the government assesses ...

