Angry over delayed wages, workers attack company's office

Angered by delay in payment of wages amid lockdown, workers of a construction firm pelted stones at its office and injured four policemen in Maharashtra's Solapur district, an official said. The incident took place outside the office of Dilip Buildcon at Junoni near Sangola on Thursday evening, said a police officer. Five people have been arrested, he added.

Over a thousand labourers were working on a road construction project of the company on National Highway 166, the official said. Amid the lockdown for containing coronavirus, the manager of the construction firm told workers that the company was in the position to pay them only half the monthly wages at present, and would not be able to provide them food.

A group of angry workers gathered at the company's office on Thursday evening, demanding full payment in a single tranche. Office staff alerted police who rushed to the spot, the official said.

But the workers soon started pelting stones at the office and the vehicles parked on the premises, he said. At least four police personnel were injured and as many vehicles including two police cars were vandalised by the mob, the official added.

Additional police force was called in and the situation was brought under control, he said. A case was registered under IPC sections related to rioting, assault on public servants and breach of prohibitory orders against nine persons and five of them were arrested, the police official said.

