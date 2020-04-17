Lockdown: Maha asks landlords to give tenants rent breather

The Maharashtra housing department has asked landlords to postpone rent recovery from tenants for at least three months due to the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak. In a circular issued on Friday, Additional Chief Secretary (Housing Department) Sanjay Kumar also asked landlords not to drive tenants out of their homes if they fail to pay rents during the current period.

The official noted financial transactions have not been taking place across markets and factories due to the lockdown, and the this had a bearing on income and employment of people. "Several people are faced with difficult financial situations. Large number of people are not able to pay their regular rents. Hence, rent recovery should be postponed for at least three months and no tenant be driven out for non-payment of rent," Kumar said in the circular.

