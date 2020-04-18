Left Menu
BJP MP lashes out at AIMIM leader for obstructing health staff from quarantining a family

BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Friday lashed out at deputy mayor Idris Khan belonging to AIMIM for allegedly obstructing a family from being quarantined or tested for COVID-19.

ANI | Nizamabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-04-2020 05:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 05:57 IST
BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Friday lashed out at deputy mayor Idris Khan belonging to AIMIM for allegedly obstructing a family from being quarantined or tested for COVID-19. "Idris Khan has prevented the family from being quarantined or tested for COVID-19 in Nizamabad, in spite of the family's willingness to be tested or quarantined. He was supposedly slapped with various sections of the law, but the police are denying to make any official statement whether they are going to arrest him or not," Dharmapuri told ANI.

"The police will not disclose FIR details even if they claim to have arrested him. There is also a possibility that he was just given a mere warning and was left without registering any case," Dharmapuri told ANI. "This is not the first time AIMIM has thwarted the COVID-19 warriors from doing their duty. In the first few days of lockdown, they have hurled abuses at medical and health professionals. Their attitude is proving fatal for the state in terms of a surge in positive cases," he said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 572 people have detected positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, including 14 deaths. (ANI)

