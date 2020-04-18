Keep taking proper precautions, together we will certainly defeat COVID-19: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the citizens to keep taking proper precautions and said that together we will certainly defeat the coronavirus pandemic. "There is no need to panic. Please keep taking the proper precautions. Together, we can certainly defeat the COVID-19 pandemic," Modi said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister was responding to a tweet by Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan. "To ensure the availability of food grains across the country, the Food Corporation of India had on April 17 loaded 1.99 LMT of food grains through 71 rail racks and unloaded 1.80 LMP food grains from 64 racks. So far, states have taken 29.90 LMT food grains for free distribution among the people," Paswan had tweeted.

The Central and state government are distributing food to the public during the lockdown, which was recently extended till May 3, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

