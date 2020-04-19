Left Menu
Starting some financial activities tomorrow onwards: Maharashtra CM

Some financial activities will start in Maharashtra from Monday onwards, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2020 14:08 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. . Image Credit: ANI

Some financial activities will start in Maharashtra from Monday onwards, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. "Tomorrow onwards we are starting some financial activities. If we don't run our economy now, we will be in a financial crisis after we come out of the corona crisis. We are starting some business activities in a limited way. Fortunately, several of our districts have zero positive cases," said the Chief Minister during a press conference.

Appealing to migrant labourers in the state, the Chief Minister said: "We are in talks with the Centre. I am confident that a solution will come out in the coming days. Don't worry. We are gradually starting work in Maharashtra. If it is possible you can come back to work, you will continue with your livelihood." "I give you my word that Maharashtra government will take you to your homes the day this crisis ends. I believe that when you go back to your homes, you should go back happily and not out of fear," the Chief Minister assured the migrant labourers.

He informed that over 66,000 tests have been conducted in the state so far. "95 per cent of these are negative. Around 3600 are positive, 300-350 of these have recovered and have been discharged. 75 per cent are either mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic. 52 patients are serious. We are looking at saving their lives," said Thackeray. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 15,712, including 12,974 active cases. So far, 2,230 patients have either been cured or discharged while 507 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health. (ANI)

