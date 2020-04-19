Maharashtra records 552 new cases; state COVID-19 tally 4200

Maharashtra records 552 new cases; state COVID-19 tally 4200PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 20:54 IST
Maharashtra on Sunday recordedthe highest COVID-19 cases in a day, with as many as 552persons testing coronavirus positive, taking the state tallyto 4200
Twelve COVID-19 patients died on Sunday, taking thedeath toll in Maharashtra to 223, health officials said
So far, 507 COVID-19 patients have been discharged inthe state after recovery, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra