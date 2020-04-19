Maharashtra records 552 new cases; state COVID-19 tally 4200

Maharashtra on Sunday recordedthe highest COVID-19 cases in a day, with as many as 552persons testing coronavirus positive, taking the state tallyto 4200

Twelve COVID-19 patients died on Sunday, taking thedeath toll in Maharashtra to 223, health officials said

So far, 507 COVID-19 patients have been discharged inthe state after recovery, the official said.

