Telangana govt extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 7

Telangana government on Sunday decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown in the state till May 7.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-04-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 23:06 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana government on Sunday decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown in the state till May 7. "The cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown in the state till May 7. The cabinet will take stock of the situation on May 5," said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3. Rao said the daily essentials and industries like rice mills, pharmacy companies will run as said before.

"The government will provide ration and Rs 1,500 to migrant labourers who have families in Telangana and ration to those who stay alone," Chief Minister added. The Cabinet has approved a 10 per cent increase in gross salaries of police personnel who are working without caring for their lives.

"If the Centre is giving any relaxation from April 20, the state cabinet has decided that no relaxation will be given in Telangana. Swiggy and Zomato will not be allowed in the state to function from tomorrow. If any delivery agent violates then action will be taken," he added. CM Rao said no owners are supposed to pressurise the renters for rent for the months of March, April and May, "the owners should give deferment to the renters and they should not collect any interest. If anyone pressurises then the renters can call the police."

In addition to that, the Chief Minister also instructed all the private schools not to increase fees for 2020-21 academic year and should only collect monthly tuition fees. In order to fight the COVID-19 in the state, the sports complex in Gachibowli is being transferred to the health department.

"The total COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 858 including 186 patients who have been cured and 21 deaths," Rao highlighted. Rao said the total number of active cases in the state is 651.

"Out of 33 Districts, four districts are free from coronavirus, no cases have been reported in these districts-- Warangal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Wanaparthy and Siddipeta," CM said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

