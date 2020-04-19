Eight held for gambling in Nagpur

Eight held for gambling in NagpurPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-04-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 23:32 IST
Eight businessmen were arrested from Nagpur in Maharashtra on Sunday on the charge of gambling, a police officer said. Police seized Rs 54,000 in cash, four cars, including a high-end model, and nine mobile phones, collectively worth Rs 26.22 lakh, after raiding a community hall in Yashodharanagar area, he said.
The accused included the hall owner Krutpalsingh Surajpalsingh Oberoi (40) among others, he said, adding that a case has been registered under the Prevention of Gambling Act. PTI COR NSK NSK
