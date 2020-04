Fadnavis demands high-level probe into Palghar lynching

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday demanded a high-level probe into the Palghar incident in which three people were beaten to death by villagers suspecting them as thieves. "The cruelty with which the mob lynching in Palghar happened is beyond inhuman. I demand a high-level inquiry and the strictest action be taken at the earliest. The mob beat the people in front of the police. It is shameful that police are not ready to take action," said Fadnavis.

"Law and order in Maharashtra are in shambles. Action should be taken against the culprits. The investigation should be also done to probe the role of the police in the incident," he added. Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujrat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers in Palghar, suspecting them as thieves, police said on Sunday.

An FIR has been filed against 110 people, who have been arrested, and out of which 101 accused have been sent to the police custody till April 30. Nine minors have been sent to a juvenile shelter home, police said. K Shinde, District Magistrate, Palghar, said the police reached the spot immediately but villagers continued to attack the three men.

"A video related to the incident is viral on social media, in which it can be seen that villagers damaged the car of the deceased using sticks, stones, and other objects. Police reached the spot immediately but villagers continued to attack them," said Shinde. "The three men were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead. Our policemen also got injured in the incident. The investigation is underway," added Shinde. (ANI)

