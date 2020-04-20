Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers in Delhi's Yamuna Khadar face many problems amid lockdown

Farmers in Yamuna Khadar area of Delhi have complained that they are facing multiple problems.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:31 IST
Farmers in Delhi's Yamuna Khadar face many problems amid lockdown
Visual from Yamuna Khadar. Image Credit: ANI

Farmers in Yamuna Khadar area of Delhi have complained that they are facing multiple problems. "This time, we have faced problems due to rains. Also, pesticides are not available due to COVID-19 lockdown. Whatever pesticides are there in the market are being sold at three times higher rates. What we used to get at Rs 200, is now being sold at Rs 500, 700 or 800. Moreover, we are unable to sell the vegetables in the market," a farmer said.

Another farmer said, "We are unable to sell the vegetables. Also, due to rains the crop has been damaged. The customers are unable to reach us." The farmers also complained that they now don't have money for sowing the next crop.

"Those who buy vegetables from us are not coming to us. Also, we are unable to go to vegetable market. The vegetables in farms are ready to be harvested. We now don't have adequate resources for sowing the next crop," a famer said. Meanwhile, a vegetable vendor, who came to buy vegetables said, "Police personnel are not allowing us to sell vegetables."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. He later announced the extension of lockdown till May 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa to increase welfare provision over coronavirus - Ramaphosa

South Africa will increase welfare provision to help poor households suffering because of a nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the countrys coronavirus outbreak, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. In a weekly newsletter to the n...

Hope to make right choices: Alaya F on career plans post 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Actor Alaya F says she is fortunate to get varied offers after the success of her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman, and wants to pick a role that will help solidify her place in the industry. Alaya, who featured in the Nitin Kakkar directorial...

Over 100 people arrested, nothing communal in this, says Uddhav Thackeray on Palghar incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that two policemen have been suspended and over 100 persons have been arrested in connection with the Palghar lynching case. We have suspended two policemen and appointed ADG CID Cr...

Using saliva on ball is something that needs to be discussed, says Josh Hazelwood

It is something that needs to be discussed, said Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood when asked whether teams will use saliva on cricket ball after the world comes back to normal. The whole sporting action across the world has come to a halt du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020