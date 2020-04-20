BJP chief for redesigning party's relief efforts to ensure no one goes hungry

Lauding the efforts of party workers to help people during the ongoing lockdown, BJP president J P Nadda on Monday stressed on the need to "redesign" the party's efforts to provide food to the needy in order to ensure that nobody goes hungry. During a video-conference with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Nadda said the workers of the saffron party have distributed over 5.25 crore food packets so far across the country and called for redesigning the campaign so that nobody goes hungry, according to a statement.

He noted that over six crore people have downloaded the Aarogya Setu mobile application and said at least 30 crore people should install the app on their mobile phones to strengthen the campaign to curb the spread of coronavirus. The statement said Nadda praised party workers for working "tirelessly" following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to promote five things, including donation to the PM-CARES Fund, face-covers, food for the needy and downloading the Aarogya Setu app.

