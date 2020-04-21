Left Menu
If distancing followed, Maha liquor shops can function: Tope

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 00:15 IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said there should not be any ban on liquor shops in the state if social distancing measures, in place to curb the COVID-19 spread, are strictly followed. Liquor shops are closed in the state since late month when the coronavirus-enforced lockdown was implemented.

"If social distancing is properly maintained, there should not be any ban on liquor shops," he said. Tope was replying to a question on the state government not clarifying, in its April 17 notification, whether liquor shops will be allowed to remain open after it permitted resumption of industrial and business activities in non-coronavirus hotspots.

The health minister did not provide further details, but his response gave impression about possibility of allowing liquor shops to function with social distancing measures in place. However, senior officials in the excise department categorically nixed any such possibility.

Liquor shops are closed as per the orders issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, because they do not fall in the category of essential commodities, a senior excise official told PTI. PTI ND RSY RSY

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

