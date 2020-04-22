Left Menu
COVID-19: Centre recommends increasing bed capacity in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 13:53 IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the Central committee has recommended an increase in the capacity of quarantine facility in Mumbai from 1,200 beds to 2,000, in light of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city. An inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for a two-day visit to assess the state's preparedness to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"The Central committee has also asked us to provide minimum oxygen supply to patients undergoing treatment, as it will help ease their breathing distress if any," the minister said. In keeping with the committee's directives, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been asked to arrange for more beds and increase testing across Mumbai, Tope said, adding that tents can also be put up in open grounds if needed.

The IMCT on Wednesday visited quarantine facilities and transit camps at Dharavi to assess the corrective measures taken by the state government. "The COVID-19 cases in Dharavi have not increased in the last couple of days, indicating that our containment strategy has been working in the area, which has five containment zones," he said.

The team was accompanied by Tope and officials from the state health department and the BMC during the visit..

