Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM appreciated efforts of Pondy govt to contain spread of coronavirus: CM

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:16 IST
PM appreciated efforts of Pondy govt to contain spread of coronavirus: CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of his government to contain the spread of COVID- 19 in the Union Territory. In his daily press briefing on Tuesday, Narayanasamy said the Prime Minister contacted him on April 19 over phone to acquaint himself with the status of the coronavirus in Puducherry.

"I told him that there are only three positive cases quarantined in the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital here. I detailed the Prime Minister on the sustained steps taken jointly by Health and other Departments leading to a good record of performance to keep the infection at bay." The Chief Minister said after listening to him the Prime Minister said "You (Narayanasamy) are lucky for having very less number of COVID-19 cases." Narayanasamy said he had persuaded the PM to earmark funds for Puducherry to take on the situation arising out of the lockdown here since March 25.

Prime Minister assured that steps would be taken to sanction funds to Puducherry, he said and expressed hope that the former would walk the talk. The Puducherry government had sought Rs 995 crores to meet the commitments to relieve various sections of sufferings caused by the lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

T20 WC semi-final exit will hurt for a long time, says England's Tammy Beaumont

Englands Tammy Beaumont has said that the exit from the T20 World Cup semi-final due to an abandoned game would hurt the side for a long time to come. England and India were slated to clash in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup at th...

Video of dead patient in Bengal hospital uploaded by Union minister sparks controversy

A video posted on social media by Union minister Babul Supriyo of a dead patient allegedly lying in the isolation ward of a state-run hospital here has stoked a controversy with the West Bengal government questioning its veracity and assert...

2 doctors, 6 staff test COVID-19 positive in Mumbai hospital

Eight staff members, including two doctors, of a hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Eight more staff members, which include two doctors, five nurses and one security guard have tested positive for coronav...

ECB's Rehn calls for solidarity between European countries

European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn called on Wednesday for member states to enhance pan-European cooperation and for governments to take measures to support the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.The difficulties caused by the v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020