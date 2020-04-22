PM appreciated efforts of Pondy govt to contain spread of coronavirus: CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of his government to contain the spread of COVID- 19 in the Union Territory. In his daily press briefing on Tuesday, Narayanasamy said the Prime Minister contacted him on April 19 over phone to acquaint himself with the status of the coronavirus in Puducherry.

"I told him that there are only three positive cases quarantined in the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital here. I detailed the Prime Minister on the sustained steps taken jointly by Health and other Departments leading to a good record of performance to keep the infection at bay." The Chief Minister said after listening to him the Prime Minister said "You (Narayanasamy) are lucky for having very less number of COVID-19 cases." Narayanasamy said he had persuaded the PM to earmark funds for Puducherry to take on the situation arising out of the lockdown here since March 25.

Prime Minister assured that steps would be taken to sanction funds to Puducherry, he said and expressed hope that the former would walk the talk. The Puducherry government had sought Rs 995 crores to meet the commitments to relieve various sections of sufferings caused by the lockdown.

